President Trump says he will sign executive order to ‘temporarily suspend immigration into the United States’

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – President Donald Trump said on Twitter he will sign executive order to “temporarily suspend immigration” into the United States.
Over 2.4 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of April 20th at 10:27 p.m., according to data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
The global pandemic has now killed more than 17,000 people worldwide. The actual numbers are believed to be much higher due to testing shortages, many unreported cases and suspicions that some governments are hiding the scope of their nations’ outbreaks.
Since the first cases were detected in China in December, the United States has become the worst-affected nation, with more than 786,000 diagnosed cases and over 42,000 deaths.
