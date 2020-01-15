President Trump signs preliminary trade deal with China

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – President Donald Trump signed a big preliminary trade agreement with China today at the White House. The signing is the first step in what the president says will be a big economic boost for the country.

“This is the biggest deal there is anywhere in the world by far,” President Trump said.

The 86-page “Phase One” agreement includes a commitment by China to substantially increase the amount of U.S. goods and services it buys, including billions of dollars in additional agricultural purchases over two years.

“This is something that is so special however to our manufacturers, our farmers, our bankers, our service people. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it,” President Trump said.

The “Phase One” agreement is divided into chapters covering topics that include intellectual property, technology transfer, agriculture, financial services, currency, expanding trade, and dispute resolution.

Administration officials say it’s the first step toward resolving the trade war with China.

“They’ll purchase over $200 billion in additional things, dropping the trade deficit, which will lead to growth,” said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

But this agreement is not a final resolution to all of the trade issues between the U.S. and China. Tariffs on about $370 billion in goods imported to the U.S. From China will remain in place for now. And questions still remain about how the deal will be enforced.

“The United States concedes our leverage and in exchange China make vague, unenforceable promises it never tends to fulfill,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

With Phase One now complete, President Trump says he’ll visit China in the “not too distant future.”

