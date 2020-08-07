Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1

(WOWK) – A new primetime newscast is coming to cable on WGN America, and it will be powered by stories from Nexstar news stations across the country, including our own here at WOWK.
“News Nation” will premiere Sept. 1. anchored by Joe Donlon and Albert Roman.
The program is a three-hour newscast that will feature the work of 110 newsrooms, sharing stories from what’s happening around the country in both small and large towns. After the broadcast is over, “News Nation” will continue digitally 24-7.
“News Nation” will also provide primetime weather coverage throughout the course of the broadcast.
To find your local channel, visit wgnamerica.com.
