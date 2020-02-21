Closings & Delays
Priest accused of having child porn faces new charges

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland-area Roman Catholic priest arrested in December is facing new charges including sex trafficking involving a minor.

A criminal complaint filed Friday in federal court also charged the Rev. Robert McWilliams with receiving or distributing child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.

Federal investigators say in a court document that McWilliams would pretend to be a female on social media and entice boys to send sexually explicit photographs and videos.

A message seeking comment on the new charges was left with his public defender. McWilliams in January pleaded not guilty to 21 child pornography-related counts.

