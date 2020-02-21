CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland-area Roman Catholic priest arrested in December is facing new charges including sex trafficking involving a minor.
A criminal complaint filed Friday in federal court also charged the Rev. Robert McWilliams with receiving or distributing child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.
Federal investigators say in a court document that McWilliams would pretend to be a female on social media and entice boys to send sexually explicit photographs and videos.
A message seeking comment on the new charges was left with his public defender. McWilliams in January pleaded not guilty to 21 child pornography-related counts.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- 1998 sexual assault cold case solved with blood sample from suspect’s autopsy
- Priest accused of having child porn faces new charges
- Ex-Ohio State football players charged with rape, kidnapping
- Beshear signs bill to require school officers to be armed
- St. Agnes School to close after more than 90 years
- City issues warning: Fix it or we’re tearing it down
- Burch named next West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools
- Kids can now drive a car into surgery at UPMC Hamot
- WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras
- Luke Bryan to bring ‘Proud to be Right Here’ tour to Charleston