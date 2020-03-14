Prince Charles almost shakes hands

LONDON (CBS) – CLOSE ONE: Prince Charles almost shook hands with guests at an awards show in London on March 11 before catching himself.

Instead, he greeted everyone with a palms-together gesture and slight bow. The alternative greeting is to avoid handshakes during the COVID-19 outbreak.

