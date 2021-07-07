Prosecutor: No more plea bargains in gun violence cases

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — The top prosecutor in one of Ohio’s most populous counties has decided that his office will no longer offer plea bargains in any cases involving gun violence or possession of illegal firearms.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced his decision Tuesday, saying it will take effect immediately. The directive comes in the wake of a violent holiday weekend in Cincinnati.

Among the incidents was a Fourth of July shooting at a downtown park where authorities say a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy opened fire on each other, leaving both of them dead and three innocent bystanders wounded.

