Quarantined baby reunited with mom

MADRID, SPAIN (CNN) – An embrace between a mother and child 10 days after the baby’s birth.

Little Oliver was born via caesarian in Madrid to a mum who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Fearing for his health doctors separated the newborn from mum Vanesa soon after birth. He was kept in quarantine for a long week and a half with nurses snapping photos of the baby to keep his mother’s spirits up. She was sent home to husband Oscar, who was forced to miss the birth after also testing positive.

Eventually, Oliver was reunited with his family and allowed to go home after testing negative for the virus. His parents say they’re grateful to finally be together.

“It’s true,” Vanesa Muro says. “It’s difficult, but it will pass. Look, oliver will be one month in a short time and then we’ll go outside, meet his grandparents, his uncles, and then it’ll all just be a nightmare that we’ve been through.”

At home, the family remains under quarantine and both mom and dad are taking extra precautions with Oliver, wearing gloves and masks when caring for him.

Oliver’s father says he dreams of the day when he can hold his son without protective gear and without fear.

“I still haven’t been able to touch my son without gloves and with the sensitivity, he would have had with his mother or with me,” Oscar Carrillo says. “We’re impatient for it to end so we can hold him or give him a kiss.”

A late start for a family yearning to get closer after the coronavirus kept them apart.

