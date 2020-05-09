Quarantined choir director surprised with ‘drive-up’ choir performance

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A quarantined music and choir director was surprised with a “drive-up” choir performance outside his house Thursday.

Kari Whatley, a local equine therapist, shared video of her father, Ralph Gudeman, being sung to by a group of choir singers from a distance.

Whatley said her father has been the music director at Christ United Methodist Church for over 20 years. He directs a large choir and they have all been supporting each other during this tough time. Ralph tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantining with his wife Dale for the past 14 days.

“Thankfully, he had a mild case and is doing well. The choir has not been able to meet since March and wanted to encourage them. They decided a surprise drive-by choir would be the best way to do that. They planned to social distance, picked their songs, and sang for them and also several other members of the church. I know that everyone coming together to sing and show how much they care was a big encouragement to them,” Whatley said.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories