Racer Jessi Combs killed in jet-car crash trying to set new record

FIELDS, Ore. (KRON) – Professional racer Jessi Combs was killed in a crash in Oregon while attempting to break her own land-speed record, according to reports.

The 36-year-old was driving her jet-powered car Tuesday through the Alvord Desert when she lost control of the vehicle, Road and Track reported.

The fatal incident occurred on a dry lake bed in Harney County reported to 911 dispatchers shortly after 4 p.m., according to KTYZ.

Her teammate Terry Madden confirmed her death on Wednesday morning in an Instagram post.

“She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know,” Madden wrote. “Unfortunately we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!”

According to Road and Track, Combs was previously named the “fastest woman on four wheels” after setting a record with a speed of 298 mph piloting her jet-powered North American Eagle Supersonic Speed Challenger.