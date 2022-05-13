COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Better Call 4 alert for anyone who may have been duped into paying for paperwork that’s supposed to be free.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, it happened to thousands of drivers who were just trying to renew their license or car registration and may now be owed money.

Does this sound familiar to you?

Before renewing your driver’s license or car registration, you did a quick web search for more information and clicked on a link that you believed to be a legitimate, public, government website. In reality, it was a privately-owned third-party website, one the Federal Trade Commission calls a “fake,” like DMV.com.

The FTC claims that despite the website’s promises to make your experience easier, it charges you for worthless information and unnecessary paperwork.

As it turns out, that website is just one of many owned and operated by On Point Global. The FTC sued On Point Global, accusing it of running “hundreds of deceptive sites,” and won, which means a total of $102 million is now available in refunds to anyone who paid money or submitted personal information to those sites.

If you did either of those things between January 2017 and December 2019, and didn’t already get your money back, or submitted personal information to an On Point Global government benefits site in 2019, you could get some cash back.

If you’re eligible for a refund, be on the lookout for an email from noreply@onpointclaimform.com, or from a ftc.gov email address.

If you believe you’re eligible and did not receive an email, you can fill out an online form here. The deadline to do so is July 5.

As a reminder, the DMV and other government websites end in “.gov.”

Don’t just click on the first site that pops up in your web search.