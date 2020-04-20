Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check

PINE BLUFF, AR (KARK) — An Arkansas steakhouse just got a tip they won’t soon forget.
“We just started crying and thanking God because it came at a time that most of our staff really needed it,” said Allison Hall, the general manager at Colonial Steakhouse in Pine Bluff. “Things have been barely getting by, but we are making it, though.”
Hall, whose parents own the business, said regulars at the restaurant picked up a to-go order and left the staff a huge tip: $1,200.
“She was just sobbing and saying it was their whole stimulus,” said owner Dana Gateley. She said it was enough for every employee, even the ones not working, to get $100.
Hall said it couldn’t have come at a better time. Since restaurants can only do curbside pickup amid the coronavirus pandemic, the steakhouse had to cut its staff from 12 to four people.
“It was nice to be able to call with some good news,” said Hall.
On top of that, the restaurant is only open three days a week.
“We’ve been open for a very long time, nearly 50 years, so we’re stubborn and we aren’t giving up. We are not going to give up,” said Hall.
