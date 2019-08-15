Earnhardt Jr., wife, and child not seriously hurt in Elizabethton plane crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash at the Elizabethton Airport.

Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center for minor injuries according to Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. Earnhardt’s injuries were described as just cuts and abrasions.

Airport Manager Dan Cogan says the private plane ran off the end of the runway and caught fire.

The FAA says a Cessna Citation belonging to JRM Air, LLC based in Mooresville, North Carolina rolled off the end of a runway around 3:40 p.m.

The sheriff said Earnhardt’s wife and child were also on the plane, along with a pilot, one other passenger, and a family dog.

Kelly Earnhardt tweeted that “everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.”

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

A fire marshall on the scene the crash said there were about 1,000 gallons of fuel on the plane and that a significant amount spilled. The leaking has been stopped according to the official.

(Photo: Jordan Peters)

(Photo: Stephanie Parshall)

(Photo: Stephanie Powell)

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.