BOISE, ID (CNN) – A reporter’s camera captures the 6.5-magnitude earthquake that struck near Boise, Idaho, Tuesday night.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 1, 2020
- Lawn flamingos showcase social distancing
- Reporter’s cam captures tremble
- Laredo residents ordered to cover their mouths and noses in public places
- Non-essential Personal Protective Equipment use hurting first responders
- Jackson County Health Department confirms West Virginia’s second COVID-19 related death
- Information and referral hotline receives more calls than usual
- Ohio AG sends cease and desist letter to Hobby Lobby
- West Virginia Primary Election delayed; Schools delayed, too
- Marshall University offers Credit/No Credit grading option for spring semester