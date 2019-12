Rescue cat gaining internet fame as a “Baby Yoda” look-alike seeking forever home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (CNN) – This rescue cat in North Carolina is getting a lot of attention for her resemblance to “Baby Yoda.”

The character from the Disney+ Star Wars Series “The Mandalorian” has been used in a lot of social media memes.

“Joy” was found by a Rowan County Humane Society volunteer on December 15 with a large neck wound.

Vets do not believe it was caused by a lightsaber battle. Instead, it was likely the result of an animal attack or an accident. Animal hospital vets treated her for a number of illnesses, including a respiratory infection and intestinal parasites.

Joy is thought to be one to two years old is very affectionate and sweet and loves being in laps. She’s being fostered by an animal hospital worker until she’s ready for a forever home.

