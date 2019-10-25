Rescue ship Ocean Viking stuck at sea with 104 migrants

MILAN (AP) — The humanitarian rescue ship Ocean Viking remains at sea with 104 migrants a week after rescuing them off Libya despite an EU plan to speed up the process of taking them in.

French charities SOS Mediterranee and Doctors without Borders, which operate the ship, say they have requested permission to land in either Italy or Malta. But SOS Mediterranee said Friday that there has been no response so far.

The Ocean Viking was previously offered Libya as a place of safety, but refused to land there. SOS Mediterranee said “no port in Libya can be considered safe according to international law.”

Only seven EU countries have agreed to participate in a “fast-track” plan, which would screen migrants, relocate asylum-seekers and return those who don’t apply or qualify within four weeks.