Researchers turn CPAP machines into ventilators

AUBURN, AL (CNN) – Auburn University researchers announced on Monday they may have found a quick and inexpensive solution to the ventilator shortage.
Their design called re-invent can convert a standard CPAP machine into a ventilator in as little as four hours.
The cost is only $700 in extra parts.
CPAP machines are commonly used in patients with sleep apnea and are in plentiful supply across the country.
The average ventilator costs $25,000 or more.
The FDA has provided guidance to healthcare providers that may allow them to use the re-invent device during the pandemic.
The engineers at Auburn are exploring options to share their design with healthcare providers in need.
