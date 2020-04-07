Researchers turn CPAP machines into ventilators

AUBURN, AL (CNN) – Auburn University researchers announced on Monday they may have found a quick and inexpensive solution to the ventilator shortage.

Their design called re-invent can convert a standard CPAP machine into a ventilator in as little as four hours.

The cost is only $700 in extra parts.

CPAP machines are commonly used in patients with sleep apnea and are in plentiful supply across the country.

The average ventilator costs $25,000 or more.

The FDA has provided guidance to healthcare providers that may allow them to use the re-invent device during the pandemic.

The engineers at Auburn are exploring options to share their design with healthcare providers in need.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories