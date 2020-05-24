Retired Lt. Col. Allen West involved in crash near Waco

FILE – In this Thursday, June 19, 2014, file photo, former congressman and retired Lt. Col. Allen West speaks during Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority event in Washington. West was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Texas. (AP Photo/Molly Riley, File)

WACO, Tx (WOWK) – Retired Lt. Col. Allen West is recovering in Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Sunday after being involved in a crash on his motorcycle.

According to the former Florida representative’s website, West was returning from Austin where he attended a ‘Free Texas Rally’ when the crash happened.

The website says a car changed lanes in front of West and another motorcyclist, and the pair crashed into each other while avoiding the car.

Both riders were taken to Baylor Scott & White with what is described as non-life threatening injuries.

Lt. Col. West is now a member of the Texas State Guard, a contributor to Fox News, and author of several books. He is also running for the Republican Party of Texas Chair.

