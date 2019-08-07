Rhiannon Giddens, Frank Johnson to get Americana award

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 3, 2018, file photo, Rhiannon Giddens performs during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston. Grammy-winning folk singer and musician Giddens and a pioneering composer named Francis “Frank” Johnson will be the first recipients of the inaugural Legacy of Americana Award, on Sept. 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-winning folk singer and musician Rhiannon Giddens and the late Frank Johnson, the leader of a 19th century black brass band, will be the first recipients of the inaugural Legacy of Americana Award.

The Americana Music Association announced the new award on Wednesday in partnership with the National Museum of African American Music. The award will be presented during the Americana Honors & Awards show in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 11.

Giddens, from North Carolina, won a Grammy Award in 2011 for best traditional folk album with the string band the Carolina Chocolate Drops.

Johnson’s band was popular during the 1800s in North Carolina, but his contributions have largely been forgotten.

___

This story corrects the identity of one of the recipients of the award from Francis “Frank” Johnson to Frank Johnson. The error was made due to erroneous information provided by the Americana Music Association.