Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin granted parole by California board

SAN DIEGO (AP/WWLP) — Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin was granted parole by a California board Friday.
The decision to grant 77-year-old Sirhan Sirhan parole comes after two of the late senator’s sons said they supported his release. This is Sirhan’s 16th parole hearing.
This is developing breaking news.
22News is continuing coverage and will bring you the latest when we learn more.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.