Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin granted parole by California board

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016, file photo, Sirhan Sirhan reacts during a parole hearing at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego. Sirhan, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin, is hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed by a fellow inmate at a Southern California prison, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, Pool, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP/WWLP) — Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin was granted parole by a California board Friday.

The decision to grant 77-year-old Sirhan Sirhan parole comes after two of the late senator’s sons said they supported his release. This is Sirhan’s 16th parole hearing.

