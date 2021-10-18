Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces presenters, performers for 36th Annual Induction Ceremony just days away

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame says they’ve officially made their list of presenters and performers taking the stage during the 36th Annual Induction Ceremony.

And here’s the list:

Angela Bassett inducting Tina Turner, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., and Bryan Adams

Taylor Swift inducting Carole King, with performances by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson

Drew Barrymore inducting The Go-Go’s

Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters

Lionel Richie inducting Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award

The ceremony takes place October 30 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

It’ll also air November 20 on HBO and stream on HBO Max alongside a radio simulcast on SiriusXM Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio (310) and Volume (106).

The Rock Hall is inviting fans to check out the 2021 inductee exhibit as it debuts for Celebration Day on Oct. 24 and it’s offering free museum admission for all Ohio residents.

Limited tickets are on sale now, including newly released production holds.

You can see event guidelines and the Induction Week schedule, or purchase tickets here.