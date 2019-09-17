Rod Stewart announces he’s been fighting prostate cancer for 3 years

Rod Stewart poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 in New York to promote his tour and upcoming album, “Blood Red Roses.” (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP

LONDON (WBTW) – Rod Stewart has announced he has been fighting prostate cancer for three years.

The British rock star made the announcement Saturday night at a fundraising event for the Prostate Project and European Tour Foundation charity in Surrey, England, CNN reports.

The 74-year-old said he was diagnosed with prostate cancer during a routine check-up back in 2016, and in July, was given the all-clear.

“No one knows this, but I thought this was about time I told everybody,” said Stewart. “I’m in the clear, now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.”

CNN reports that according to the World Health Organization, prostate cancer is the 4th most commonly diagnosed form of cancer around the world. About 1.3 million cases were seen in 2018.

Stewart encouraged other men to get checked regularly, so the disease can be caught early.

“Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor. Finger up the bum, no harm done,” Stewart said.

