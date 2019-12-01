Rosa Parks honored with statue in Montgomery

Posted:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (CNN Newscource) – 64 years ago today, Rosa Parks was arrested after she refused to give up her seat on the bus for a white man.

It was a moment that would go down in history and that would make her one of the major symbols of the civil rights movement. Now, a statue of her stands in downtown Montgomery.

It was just unveiled today 30 feet from the spot where she’s believed to have boarded the bus.

Her arrest prompted a 381-day boycott of the Montgomery bus system– organized by the Reverend Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

Parks died in 2005. She was 92-years-old.

