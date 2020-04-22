San Francisco women reunites with dog stolen 4 months ago

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – Detectives often say the first 48 hours after a crime is committed are crucial in trying to solve a case. But in the world of canines, it may take longer–like more than four months.

Very early this morning Emilie Talermo was reunited with her 5-year-old miniature Australian shepherd named Jackson. A San Francisco police officer had driven to Los Angeles to pick him up. The dog had been discovered at a shelter in Palmdale, leaving everyone with no clues, just the facts.

On Dec. 14, 2019, Talermo left her dog tied up outside a grocery store. The dog disappeared without a trace. But video footage showed a man wearing a hoodie walking toward the bench where Jackson had been tied up

The search for Jackson began with flyers posted in the city, followed by a $7,000 reward-no questions asked. Talermo even spent $1,200 to have a plane fly a banner that read “Missing dog, bring Jackson home.”

“Be hopeful and finding that balance between remaining hopeful and also being OK with potentially never seeing him again,” Emilie Talermo says.

But then yesterday the unexpected call came.

“They sent me photos and sure enough it was him and just bust into tears and called my friends in LA and said go to the shelter now,” Talermo says.

So what now? Talermo is leaving the Bay Area and headed to her hometown of Jackson Hole, Wyoming to regroup then she’s moving to Portugal. Why? I asked and she responded why not?

