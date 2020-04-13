Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy on Monday as he made a joint online appearance with the former vice president.
“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.
“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president,” Sanders added. “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”
