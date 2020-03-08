SCSO: Do not support fraudulent GoFundMe pages

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public not to support fraudulent GoFundMe pages in the wake of the developments in the Evelyn Boswell case.
PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell
On Feb. 23, the sheriff’s office warned the public against misinformation spreading on social media regarding the then-active AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-month-old Evelyn, after photos of investigators circulated, as well as information for a GoFundMe page.
PREVIOUS STORY: AMBER Alert update: TBI chase down 375 leads; sheriff’s office warns against social media misinformation
For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.
