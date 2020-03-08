SCSO: Do not support fraudulent GoFundMe pages

FILE – This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the 18-year-old mother of the 15-month-old girl, is charged with making a false report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Remains believed to be that of the toddler were found Friday, March 6, 2020, in Tennessee, ending the 17-day search across three states for her, authorities said. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public not to support fraudulent GoFundMe pages in the wake of the developments in the Evelyn Boswell case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Authorities believe they have found the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

On Feb. 23, the sheriff’s office warned the public against misinformation spreading on social media regarding the then-active AMBER Alert issued for missing 15-month-old Evelyn, after photos of investigators circulated, as well as information for a GoFundMe page.

PREVIOUS STORY: AMBER Alert update: TBI chase down 375 leads; sheriff’s office warns against social media misinformation

For complete coverage of this ongoing AMBER Alert, CLICK HERE.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories