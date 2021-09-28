Search for Summer Wells: Reward has surpassed $40,000

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – According to a post from the Church Hill Rescue Squad (CHRS), the reward for information that leads to the location of Rogersville 5-year-old Summer Wells has passed $40,000.

The reward fund was created shortly after the Beech Creek child’s disappearance and the issuance of an AMBER Alert.

“As of September 27, 2021 the Summer Wells Reward Fund total is $40,355.00,” the post states. “This total is from the two large donations of $35,000.00 at the beginning of the reward fund. The rest is from the contributions that were made either directly to the bank and/or mailed to our agency.”

The Church Hill Rescue Squad maintains the fund, planning to grant it to anyone with information that leads to Summer’s rescue or recovery. CHRS staff also mentioned that further total updates would be released as the fund reaches later milestones.

Donations are still accepted in two forms:

Direct donation to any Civis Bank branch located in Church Hill, Rogersville, and Sneedville.

Checks or certified checks mailed to Church Hill Rescue Squad, PO Box 704, Church Hill, TN 37642.

If Summer Wells is not located and funds are not awarded to a member of the community by December 31, 2021, then the funds will then be donated to the Child’s Advocacy Center.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer.

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.