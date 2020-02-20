PORTERVILLE, CA (KGPE) – The second firefighter who lost his life the Porterville library fire has been located, according to the city’s fire department.
Officials confirmed Wednesday shortly after 11 p.m. that Firefighter Patrick Jones was found within the Porterville City Library building. He will be transported to Tulare County Coroner’s Office.
RELATED: ‘He died a hero’: Friends remember the firefighters who rushed into the Porterville library fire
The incident remains under investigation.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Video of Arkansas boy and his rescue pup goes viral
- Records: Woman’s DNA found at scene where her son was found
- U.S. medical schools boost LGBTQ students, doctor training
- West Virginia city changes marijuana possession ordinance
- Drennen booked for alleged involvement in homicide and officer-involved shooting
- Second firefighter who died in the Porterville library fire has been found
- Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital to end hospital-based patient care April 30
- A diminished Victoria’s Secret is sold
- Dayton gunman’s friend to be sentenced on unrelated charges
- Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard