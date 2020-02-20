Second firefighter who died in the Porterville library fire has been found

PORTERVILLE, CA (KGPE) – The second firefighter who lost his life the Porterville library fire has been located, according to the city’s fire department.

Officials confirmed Wednesday shortly after 11 p.m. that Firefighter Patrick Jones was found within the Porterville City Library building. He will be transported to Tulare County Coroner’s Office.

RELATED: ‘He died a hero’: Friends remember the firefighters who rushed into the Porterville library fire

The incident remains under investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories