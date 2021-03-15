Second woman involved in San Francisco Uber assault surrenders to authorities

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A second woman involved in an Uber assault in San Francisco turned herself in to authorities on Sunday.

24-year-old Arna Kimiai is in custody after surrendering to authorities, the San Francisco Police Department announced.

Kimiai was booked into San Francisco County Jail on an arrest warrant for charges of robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy, and violation of health and safety code.

Last week, Kimiai expressed she would turn herself in after 24-year-old Malaysia King, another suspect involved in the same incident, was arrested in Las Vegas.

Malaysia King (Photo: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

On March 7, a 32-year-old Uber driver told authorities he was assaulted by two female suspects. He reported that he picked up three female passengers around 12:45 p.m.

A few minutes later, the driver stopped the car and ended the ride when he realized one of the passengers was not wearing a face mask. The driver said he could not continue the ride unless everyone was wearing a mask.

That’s when the altercation began — and it was all caught on video.

That now-viral video showed one of the passengers reach over the driver and take his phone. He was later able to grab his phone back.

The three passengers got out of the car, and one sprayed pepper spray into the car towards the driver.

The suspects fled the scene.

An investigation began and officials identified the two suspects as Kimiai and King.

King was arrested for the following charges: assault with a caustic chemical (244 PC), assault and battery, conspiracy and violation of health and safety code.