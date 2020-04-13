See what photo the Hubble Space Telescope took on your birthday

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – NASA is showing space lovers a picture the Hubble took on their birthday to mark the telescope’s 30th year in orbit.
All you must do is go online and enter the month and date, and the generator will reveal what it captured on your special day.
For example, entering March 25 turns up an interstellar bubble called N44F, which was captured in 2000.
Launched in 1990, Hubble has been exploring the universe 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
To find out what it saw on your birthday, click here.
