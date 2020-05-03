TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – U.S. Senator Mitt Romney is proposing a temporary pay raise for essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Utah Republican calls it “Patriot Pay.”
it would be a bonus of $12 per hour in May, June, and July for a total of $1,920 per month.
The plan outlines that a quarter of the money would be paid by the employer and three quarters by the federal government using a refundable payroll tax credit.
Under Romney’s plan, eligible workers would include healthcare professionals, grocery store workers, and employees at food processing plants.
Senate Democrats also have plans to give essential workers hazard pay.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Grandfather recovers from COVID-19, turned 82 on ventilator
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 19,914 cases, 1,038 deaths
- Sen. Romney proposes $12 per hour raise for essential workers
- Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Drive-up testing to be held in Nitro
- Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island
- N. Carolina court: Middle finger didn’t warrant traffic stop
- Secretariat wins virtual Kentucky Derby
- Armco Park opens its gates with a few new restrictions
- Invasive ‘murder hornet’ in the U.S. for the first time