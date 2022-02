Breezy and warm today with storms Thursday

Rising food prices have a ripple effect in the community

Man Hillbillies on 12-game win streak

Hoover takes down Winfield, second time in ten days

George Washington defeats South Charleston on senior …

Luna Park community working toward a new more inclusive …

Memorial Tunnel in West Virginia will soon be used …

Man charged in Kentucky drug bust after traffic stop

Daycare employee found not guilty of battery charge

Charges dismissed in thrift store arson case

Walker sues pro-life group for racist email