Senator Capito congratulates Biden after Electoral College vote

A Questlove-directed documentary about the other major music event of the summer of 1969 and documentaries about the creators of Sesame Street and the coronavirus pandemic in China are among the 72 feature films debuting at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Organizers on Tuesday unveiled a robust and diverse slate for the festival, which will be largely virtual due to the pandemic.

The festival will kick off on Jan. 28 with the premieres of Nanfu Wang’s documentary about propaganda and COVID-19 in China, “In the Same Breath,” and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s “Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” about the forgotten 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which celebrated Black music and culture and attracted over 300,000 people.