Senator Capito congratulates Biden after Electoral College vote

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) released a statement after the Electoral College cast their votes for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“Yesterday, the electoral college cast their votes, solidifying that former Vice President Joe Biden will be our next president and U.S. Senator Kamala Harris will be our next vice president. Following the 2020 presidential election results last month, I said I would respect the certified results and will congratulate our nation’s new leaders, regardless of the policy differences I might have with them. I still stand by this today, and offer my congratulations to President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect Harris. As I said yesterday, it’s time to turn the page on the 2020 election and begin a new administration.”U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)
