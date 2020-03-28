Seniors still line dance together

CHAPEL HILL, NC (CNN) – There’s a lot of activities we can’t do right now with the coronavirus pandemic.

But one thing we can still do is dance … Even if it’s 6 feet apart.

And that’s exactly what a group of people did in a North Carolina neighborhood.

Rebecca Walker line dances at the Passmore Center every week and in 11 years she’s never missed two weeks in a row … Until now.

“It’s hard because you get so close to all the people, Walker, line dance instructor says. “So we miss them. We miss the dancing of course, but we also miss our friends.”

“We’re like an extended family,” Sharon Smith says. “We’ve been doing this for years and years and years.

After two weeks without dancing, Smith offered up her cul de sac to the group.

“It just seemed like a really good thing to do at this time,” Smith says. “We’ve got plenty of space out here so we’re practicing social distancing and we’re doing virtual hugs and just so happy to be together again.”

“I think with our age, being at home a lot of us are by ourselves and sometimes it’s hard to stay home and not get a little sad or down so it’s really nice to be able to get out,” Walker says.

“It’s absolutely necessary and when you can do it with folks that are part of your extended family that makes it even better,” Smith says.

The group lives by the motto, “Happiness is line dancing with my friends.”

“We just have a real good time and we’re real happy when we line dance,” Walker says. “And like i say, just seeing everybody and being together. We’ve all become real good friends.”

“Dancing in and of itself makes you happy and to do it in a time when there’s all this awfulness going on all over the world it’s just something that everybody needs the opportunity to do right now, I think,” Smith says.

The group hopes to continue having dance classes outside like this for as long as they can.

