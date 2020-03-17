Sephora temporarily closes US, Canada stores

CHARLESTON, WV (CNN) – Sephora has announced it’s closing all its retail stores in the US and Canada over concerns of coronavirus.

In a statement, the personal care and beauty company said, “We have always taken our responsibility to protect the well-being of our people and community seriously. It was with that responsibility in mind that we made this decision.”

The stores will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday. After that, you can still shop on the mobile app or sephora.com.

Sephora says is even waiving standard shipping fees until stores reopen on April 3.

