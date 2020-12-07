Settlement reached with national mortgage servicer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A coalition of 51 attorneys general along with other federal and state agencies have reached a settlement with a major mortgage servicer.

According to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the agreement resolves allegations that the country’s fourth-largest mortgage servicer, Nationstar Mortgage, known as “Mr. Cooper,” violated consumer protection laws while servicing mortgage loans.

Morrisey says through the settlement, affected customers in West Virginia will receive a total value of $127,075.54 in West Virginia regarding more than 160 loans.

“No West Virginian should be forced to deal with unnecessary headaches caused by the inadequate diligence of their lender,” Morrisey said. “Homeowners deserve to know their lender will be prompt and attentive in servicing their mortgage. Our settlement affirms this expectation and demonstrates that we will take action against those whose conduct unlawfully harms consumers.”

The agreement was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It covers alleged conduct by Nationstar that reportedly happened between Jan. 1, 2011, until Dec. 31, 2017, according to Morrisey’s office.



The attorney general’s office says Nationstar will also be required to follow a detailed set of rules for how it handles certain mortgage loans. The servicing standards are more comprehensive than existing law, according to Morrisey, and will be in place for three years beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

The coalition of attorneys general from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, collaborated with state mortgage regulators as well as the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and U.S. Trustee Program, which Morrisey says filed or plan to file separate agreements.

According to the attorney general’s office, Nationstar began purchasing mortgage servicing portfolios from competitors in 2012 and grew quickly into the nation’s largest non-bank servicer. He says the lawsuit alleged as their loans were transferred to Nationstar, thousands of borrowers encountered problems, and in some circumstances, this reportedly led to forclosure.

According to the lawsuit, some borrowers allegedly fell through the cracks while seeking assistance with payments and loan modification. It says others suffered damages when the mortgage servicer allegedly failed to oversee third-party vendors hired to inspect and maintain delinquent borrowers’ properties.

Morrisey says a settlement advisor will send a claim form to eligible borrowers in 2021, and the company has already provided some of the relief that was outlined in the settlement.