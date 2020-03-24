Sheetz announces changes in response to COVID-19

ALTOONA, PA (WOWK) – Sheetz announced changes to its in-store operations today in order to help protect the health and well-being of its team members and customers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company decided to suspend a portion of its self-serve options including:

Self-serve coffee – Sheetz says customers who would like to purchase a cup of coffee should use the touch-screen order points or ask an employee for assistance who will serve coffee to them.

Self-service beverages including fountain beverages, freshly brewed tea, frozen drinks and milkshakes.

Self-serve bakery items including doughnuts and muffins.

Company officials say these changes follow other modifications already in place which include enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas including gas pumps, order points, countertops, checkout lines and door handles.

Policy also includes the reinforcement and re-training of all employees on proper handwashing and hygiene.

“Sheetz is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and well-being of our team members, customers and the communities we serve as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve,” said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz, Inc. “These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital resource for our communities.”

