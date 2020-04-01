Sheetz offering free children’s meal program at nearly 300 store locations

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – Sheetz announced a new “Kidz Meal Bagz” program to provide free food to help children and families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The free meal program will be available at 294 stores across West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina, the company says. A full list of participating locations can be found here.
Sheetz says Meal Bagz will be available all day starting Thursday, April 2, and will include a turkey sandwich, chips and a drink.
Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program should go to participating Sheetz locations and ask an employee at the register for a meal, according to the company. It also stated families will be offered one bag per child and meals will be available daily while supplies last.
“The spread of COVID-19 and subsequent school closures has left many children across the communities we serve without a reliable food source,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “It is our hope Sheetz’s Kidz Meal Bagz program will make a small difference and provide nourishment to those in need during these uncertain times.”
