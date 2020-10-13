Sheetz to hire over 3,000 employees amid pandemic

ALTOONA, PA, (WOWK) – Sheetz has announced plans to hire over 3,000 people in six states, including West Virginia and Ohio as a response to provide employment for those who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes after Sheetz has been named one of PEOPLE’s 2020 “50 Companies that Care”.

Locations that will be hiring include West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Sheetz officials say they will offer competitive pay and benefits packages, including medical and dental insurance, 12-week fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, and paid time off.

They also say more than 90% of Sheetz store managers are employees who have been promoted within the company.

Anyone who is interested in applying to Sheetz for employment should apply on their website.

