Sheriff: Pregnant woman uses AR-15 to fatally shoot home invader

LITHIA, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a woman fatally shot one of two intruders during a home invasion near Tampa.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Major Frank Losat tells news outlets that two men broke into the home in Lithia Wednesday night and made demands of the residents.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff spokesperson told NBC News, when one of the intruders began pistol whipping the male homeowner, the pregnant woman retrieved her legally owned AR-15 and fired one round. She struck one of the men.

Arriving deputies found one suspect’s body in a nearby ditch. The other fled in a vehicle. Authorities were searching for him early Thursday.

Losat says the male homeowner was taken to a hospital where he’s listed in stable condition.

The Tampa Bay Times reports investigators believe the family was targeted and the home invasion was not random.