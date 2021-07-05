Shooting investigations impacts holiday drivers, Westbound lanes of I-64 in Richmond, Virginia shut down

US & World

by: Amelia Heymann, WRIC

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, VA (WRIC) — Those celebrating the holiday weekend at Virginia Beach may find it difficult to return home this morning.

Westbound I-64 in Richmond has been shut down for a shooting investigation just as the Monday morning commute begins.

The westbound lanes near Mechanicsville Turnpike have been closed. All traffic is being diverted off of I-64 onto Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Virginia State Police said they are on scene at I-64 near the Shockoe Valley Bridge investigating a shooting that injured one person. They added the investigation is in the initial stages and no additional information is available at this time.

Traffic cameras show law enforcement officers walking down the roadway just before 6:20 a.m.

