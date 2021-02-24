Countdown to Tax Day
Shopping online eases isolation for older adults

by: ANNE D'INNOCENZIO

This photo provided by Atria on Feb. 11, 2021 shows Barbara Moran, Engage Life Director at Atria Cranford helps resident Paula Mont shop on Amazon in Cranford, N.J. The pandemic has sparked a surge of online shopping across all age groups as people stay away from physical stores. But the biggest growth has come from consumers 65 and older. They range from beginners like Mont who struggle with the basics to those who are breezily shifting more of their buying to the web. (Atria via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Older people are learning to shop online for the first time during the pandemic. Spending for people 65 and older shot up 60% last year from a year earlier.

And even though they still spend less than the total population, they are the fastest-growing group of online shoppers by age group.

It’s not easy for many, and children and nursing-home staff often have to help. Grocery delivery services are trying to cater to them.

But there are many barriers.

Millions can’t shop online at all, because they don’t have internet or devices. Those who can struggle with the basics of using an app.

