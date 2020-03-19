LOS ANGELES (CBS) – A sign on a Los Angeles freeway is reminding drivers to “wash your hands” and “stay healthy” in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- President Trump taps emergency powers, signs coronavirus aid package into law
- Get out of jail? Inmates fearful of virus argue for release
- Walmart announces additional changes to support associates and customers
- Mardi Gras Casino & Resort to close temporarily
- Sign reminds drivers to wash their hands
- Visual artist illustrates social distancing
- Drive-through testing centers opening for WV
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update
- West Virginia DMV regional offices to close
- CHA distributes emergency meals to children throughout Ohio