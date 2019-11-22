Six cheetah cubs born at The Wilds

CUMBERLAND, OH (WCMH) — Six baby cheetahs have been born at The Wilds in Cumberland, Ohio.

According to a Facebook post by the wildlife sanctuary, the six baby cheetahs were born October 30 to mother Pumzika, and father, Finnick.

Staff says Pumzika is providing great care to her cubs but diligent well check are being performed by the care team regularly.







Pumzika and her cubs won’t be available to be seen by the public for a few months, but guests to The Wilds can catch a glimpse on them in their den on a television monitor in the Carnivore Center during a Wildside Tour sometime with the next several weeks.