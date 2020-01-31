Slushie machine stolen from Tennessee gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating after two men stole a slushie machine from a Madison, Tennessee, gas station Friday morning.

The theft occurred at the Shell station on Briarville Road around 1:15 a.m.

Metro police reported the suspects pried open the front door before dragging the slushie machine out in two pieces, loaded it into a waiting truck and drove away.

The suspect’s faces were covered and no additional description was released by Metro police.

No additional information was released.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories