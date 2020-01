LAS VEGAS, NV – A tiny electric fire truck designed for small places is on show at the CES technology show in Las Vegas.

It’s the product of a partnership between Japanese company Panasonic and the Silicon Valley-based startup Tropos Motors.

This fire truck is used to fit in tight spaces; for example, parking garages.

CEO of Tropos Motors, John Bautista, says having a battery powered fire truck will also save departments a significant amount of money on gas.