PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Elephants at the Oregon Zoo had a very happy Friday as they participated in the annual tradition of Squishing the Squash.
The elephants squished, stomped and munched on some of the Portland area’s largest pumpkins. One of the pumpkins was 800 pounds, and the other was 600 pounds.
They were provided by Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers Club members Larry and Christy Nelson of Albany.
The Zoo said activities such as smashing pumpkins help keep the animals mentally and physically stimulated.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Smashing pumpkins: Oregon Zoo pachyderms go to work
- Ugly Sweater Pop-Tarts hit stores for the holiday season
- Fire destroys abandoned house in Barboursville
- Bridge Day 2019 is a national holiday for extreme sports enthusiasts
- 600 Florida turtles saved from poaching ring; 2 men arrested
- Ohio student launches nonprofit to bring books to inmates
- Officials split building in two to solve property dispute in Ohio
- Cemetery killer booby-trapped home to target police
- Ohio University suspends more organizations amid hazing probe
- ‘A symbol of acceptance’: Kellogg joins anti-bullying campaign with All Together cereal