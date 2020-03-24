Social Security warns about new Social Security benefit suspension scam

WASHINGTON DC (WOWK) – The Inspector General of Social Security warns of fraudulent letters that threaten the suspension of Social Security benefits due to COVID-19 or coronavirus-related office closures.

Inspector General Gail S. Ennis says the Social Security Administration will not suspend or discontinue benefits because their offices are closed.

Ennis has received reports of letters received by Social Security beneficiaries through the U.S. Mail that states benefits will be suspended or discontinued unless they call a phone number referenced in the letter.

“Scammers may then mislead beneficiaries into providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash, to maintain regular benefit payments during this period of COVID-19 office closures,” Ennis says.

Although local SSA offices are closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns as of Tuesday, March 17, employees continue to work.

Social Security will not suspend or decrease Social Security benefit payments or Supplemental Security Income payments due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Ennis says any communication residents receive saying SSA will do so is a scam, whether they receive it by letter, text, email or phone call.

Social Security officials say its office will never:

threaten residents with benefit suspension, arrest or other legal action unless they pay a fine or fee

promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment

require payment by retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency or prepaid debit card

demand secrecy from residents in handling Social Security-related problem

send official letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via email

Ennis says anyone who receives a suspicious letter, text, call or email about an alleged problem with their Social Security number, account or payments, should hang up or do not respond.

Social Security officials say they encourage anyone to report Social Security scams using the dedicated online form, at oig.ssa.gov.

Ennis asks residents to please share this information with your friends and family, to help spread awareness about Social Security scams.

