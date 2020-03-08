AUSTIN (KXAN) – You’ve heard of a lemonade stand, but what about a hand sanitizer stand?
That’s exactly what a 10-year-old boy has set up on the street outside his home in south Austin.
Miles Barker has capitalized on high demand for hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus outbreak by making his own and selling it for $3 a bottle. He calls it CoroNO Gel.
“We started to make it and we thought, how about we sell it because since it’s sold out everywhere, how about we sell it and maybe make some money,” Miles said.
Miles makes the sanitizer using aloe vera, essential oils and alcohol – he insists it meets the 60% alcohol standard recommended by the CDC.
Business has been booming since Miles started selling CoroNO Gel. His goal was to make $100, and he says he is almost there.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- South Austin boy sells ‘CoroNo Gel’ sanitizer at neighborhood stand
- Officers surprise 1-year-old for birthday
- With painted faces, artists fight facial recognition tech
- Alabama bill would lift yoga ban in schools, but don’t say ‘namaste’
- Two men, dog survive Florida small plane crash
- Upsher County man wanted by Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office
- Report: Neighbor steals skeleton over offensive gesture
- NASA: Astronauts wanted
- 10 dead, 23 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses
- Tennessee family gifted special needs van after tornado