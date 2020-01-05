South Carolina airport officer killed in shooting, suspect apprehended

FLORENCE, S.C. (CNN) – A suspect is in custody after shooting and killing an airport public safety officer in South Carolina Sunday morning.

The incident took place at the Florence Regional Airport when the officer was conducting a traffic stop. Dozens of police officers responded to the scene to investigate the fatal shooting.

An official with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says the suspect initially fled the scene, but he was later apprehended by Florence County deputies.

The identities of the fallen officer and the suspect have not been released. Charges are pending after the completion of a forensic investigation.

Initially, entrances and exits to the airport were blocked, but the airport has resumed normal operations.

