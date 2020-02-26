South Carolina deputy killed while serving eviction order

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in Sumter, South Carolina issued a tribute to Cpl. Andrew Gillette, who died of wounds suffered in the line of duty on Feb. 25. “It is with broken hearts and with profound sadness that we announce that our brother, Cpl. Andrew Gillette, died of wounds suffered in the line of duty earlier today, Feb. 25,” the post said. (FEB. 26 PHOTO COURTESY SUMTER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK PAGE)

SUMTER, SC (WCBD) – Authorities say a Sumter County deputy was killed while attempting to serve an eviction order Tuesday morning.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Cpl. Andrew Gillette was struck in the chest while attempting to serve a detention order and eviction notice with other deputies on Thomas Sumter Highway around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies say the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was the only person in the house at the time and fired multiple shots at the deputies.

The sheriff’s office says deputies returned fire and shot the suspect, who also died. No other deputies were injured.

Gillette, 37, has served as a Sumter County Sheriff’s Deputy since October 2013.

“Our deepest condolences and our prayers are with his family, especially his wife and son,” the department said. “We ask that you all keep Cpl. Gillette’s family and our entire Sumter County Sheriff’s Office family in your prayers.”

Serve and Connect — with assistance from South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, South Carolina Police Chiefs Association and South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association — has established an online fundraiser in memory of Cpl. Gillette.

Donations can be made by going to www.serveandconnect.net.

100% of the proceeds will go directly to the Gillette family.

